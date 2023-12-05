Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,772 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $230.35 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $257.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

PXD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

