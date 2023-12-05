Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 99 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STE. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in STERIS by 4.2% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in STERIS by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its position in STERIS by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.6% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of STE stock opened at $199.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.49. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $173.21 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.81.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STERIS

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.