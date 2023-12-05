Analysts Set United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) PT at $188.91

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.91.
UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th.
Shares of UPS stock opened at $155.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $132.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.82. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80.
United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
United Parcel Service Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.
United Parcel Service Company Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
