Analysts Set Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target at $52.68

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.83.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZG. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $237,458.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,001.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $237,458.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,001.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 21,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $820,655.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,008.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,630,720. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,032,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $18,130,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after purchasing an additional 343,693 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $10,502,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 946,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,397,000 after purchasing an additional 317,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $42.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -63.18 and a beta of 1.79. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $55.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.72.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.44 million. Research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

