APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis lifted its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 138.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,758 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in APA were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of APA by 2,535.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 70.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in APA during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APA opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 3.32. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $48.55.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. APA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of APA from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on APA from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on APA from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on APA

APA Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.