APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 86.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,369 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,577,000 after buying an additional 1,073,681 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in APA by 9.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,784,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,934 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in APA by 7.7% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,903,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,185,000 after purchasing an additional 777,722 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in APA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,144,000 after purchasing an additional 153,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in APA by 6.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,097,000 after purchasing an additional 229,516 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on APA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark decreased their target price on APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on APA from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on APA from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.47.

APA Stock Performance

APA stock opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.59. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Featured Stories

