Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,805 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 10,552 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Autodesk by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.9% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $450,457.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,136 shares of company stock valued at $655,465 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $221.31 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $232.15. The company has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target (down from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.21.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

