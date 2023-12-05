Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIDU. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Baidu by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,972,000 after buying an additional 1,232,917 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 12,844.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,134,000 after purchasing an additional 947,656 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth $65,683,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Baidu during the second quarter worth $58,187,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 25.1% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,026,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $277,388,000 after purchasing an additional 406,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.
Baidu Price Performance
Shares of Baidu stock opened at $113.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.21. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.32 and a 52 week high of $160.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.76.
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
