Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 10,077 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 365.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of BIO opened at $309.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.83 and a beta of 0.93. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.59 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $317.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 5.64.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.54). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $632.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total value of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,004.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.