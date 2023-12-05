Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,038 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,022,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $766,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,945 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 51.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 74,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 25,207 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth $1,131,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 115,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 28,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.55.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

MUR stock opened at $42.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.42. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $48.47.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $959.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $50,766.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,151 shares in the company, valued at $325,298.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

