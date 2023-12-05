Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 61,659 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Free Report) by 54.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,659 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF were worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,181,000 after acquiring an additional 127,459 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 694,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 440,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,415,000 after acquiring an additional 93,407 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 422,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FVC opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $196.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $36.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.0716 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum.

