Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 96.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 55.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at $22,775,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at $180,068,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,520 shares of company stock valued at $7,953,058 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNA opened at $280.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.79. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $220.21 and a 12-month high of $297.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

SNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.17.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

