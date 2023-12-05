Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFG. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after buying an additional 18,006 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $2,312,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $75.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $93.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.58.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

A number of research firms have commented on PFG. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

