Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 52,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 190,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,779,000 after acquiring an additional 50,620 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $116.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.30. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $72.09 and a 52-week high of $118.80.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

