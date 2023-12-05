Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

SPG opened at $130.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.58. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $133.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

