Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $5.11 Million Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,178,000 after purchasing an additional 327,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,476,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,962,000 after acquiring an additional 72,338 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,926,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,812,000 after acquiring an additional 259,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,367,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,866,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.5% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,288,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,247,000 after acquiring an additional 56,030 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $1,331,478.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $284,963.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,881,595 over the last three months. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MSM opened at $98.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $105.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.61.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.60.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

