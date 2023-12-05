Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $5.81 Million Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,073 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $5,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXL. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $680,551,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,039,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,962,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2,621.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 193,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after acquiring an additional 186,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 64,760.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 178,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,560,000 after buying an additional 178,090 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXL opened at $72.42 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $51.44 and a one year high of $75.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.33 and a 200-day moving average of $69.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1323 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

