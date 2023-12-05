Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Seagen by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seagen during the second quarter worth $375,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $213.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.97 and its 200 day moving average is $203.51. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.08 and a 12 month high of $217.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of -53.15 and a beta of 0.32.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Sunday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total transaction of $1,807,601.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,439 shares in the company, valued at $10,584,088.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total transaction of $1,807,601.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,584,088.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,386 shares of company stock worth $5,984,258. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

