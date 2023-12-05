Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $6.30 Million Holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $3,559.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,816.59. Seaboard Co. has a 52 week low of $3,402.38 and a 52 week high of $4,090.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $108.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 3.87%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Seaboard’s payout ratio is 2.71%.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

