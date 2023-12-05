Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $6.32 Million Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 1,394.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,874 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $6,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $59,062,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,202,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,836,000 after buying an additional 564,367 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,200.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 526,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,072,000 after buying an additional 486,209 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 867,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,725,000 after buying an additional 455,670 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on IRDM. Raymond James lowered their target price on Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,162,813.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

IRDM stock opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -220.60 and a beta of 1.01. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.09 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also

