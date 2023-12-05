Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $6.33 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 195.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,677 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $133.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.09 and a 200-day moving average of $129.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $154.95. The company has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,346,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $22,509,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,698,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,841,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,346,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 489,636 shares of company stock valued at $67,281,734. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

