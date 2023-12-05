Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 629.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,665 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,056,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 29.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEIS. TheStreet cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,148 shares of company stock valued at $306,194 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $96.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $126.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.56.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $409.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.84 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

