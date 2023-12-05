Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Shopify by 14.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 897,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,299,000 after purchasing an additional 114,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 45.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.35.

Shopify Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE SHOP opened at $72.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.89 and a 200 day moving average of $60.55. The company has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a PE ratio of -79.70 and a beta of 2.23. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $75.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.