Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 140,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,761 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $25,725,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,647,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,616,000 after acquiring an additional 216,825 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,262,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,310,000 after purchasing an additional 120,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

NRG Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $48.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.95. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $48.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 41.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -19.56%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

