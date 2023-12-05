Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 57,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 122,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $262.08 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $216.20 and a 12-month high of $264.27. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.00 and a 200 day moving average of $251.43.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

