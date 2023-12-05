Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,175 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,637,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,423,000 after purchasing an additional 112,358 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,053,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,001,000 after buying an additional 56,979 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 822,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,840,000 after acquiring an additional 26,854 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 555,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 432,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average is $42.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $45.56.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.