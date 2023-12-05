Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 45,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 35,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $46.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

