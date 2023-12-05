Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFFD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 220.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 46.1% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,651.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFFD opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.89. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

