Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 93.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,268 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 338,557 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,393,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 27,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,482,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 49.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at $21,770,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at $21,770,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,266,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,449 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,163. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $263.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.90. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.88 and a 12 month high of $279.33. The company has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.07, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

