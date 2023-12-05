Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $102.03 on Tuesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $116.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.82.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

