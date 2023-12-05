BioPharma Credit PLC (BPCR) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on January 5th

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from BioPharma Credit’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BioPharma Credit Trading Up 0.1 %
BPCR stock opened at GBX 0.87 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £11.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.21. BioPharma Credit has a 1 year low of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.98 ($0.01). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.86.
BioPharma Credit Company Profile
