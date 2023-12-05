BioPharma Credit PLC (BPCR) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on January 5th

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from BioPharma Credit’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BioPharma Credit Trading Up 0.1 %

BPCR stock opened at GBX 0.87 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £11.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.21. BioPharma Credit has a 1 year low of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.98 ($0.01). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.86.

BioPharma Credit Company Profile

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

