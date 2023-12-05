BlackRock Inc. Acquires 266,298 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,238,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 266,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.56% of Robert Half worth $770,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Robert Half by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Robert Half by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half by 7.3% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RHI. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Robert Half Price Performance

RHI stock opened at $84.79 on Tuesday. Robert Half Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $89.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.74 and its 200 day moving average is $75.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.26.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Stories

