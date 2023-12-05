BlackRock Inc. Acquires 2,977,747 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,976,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,977,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.98% of Churchill Downs worth $831,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Churchill Downs by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.81.

Churchill Downs Trading Up 1.5 %

CHDN opened at $119.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.89 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.90 and a 200-day moving average of $125.18.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 49.33% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.382 dividend. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is presently 8.07%.

Churchill Downs Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.