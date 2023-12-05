BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,026,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,367 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.67% of Hasbro worth $778,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 37.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Hasbro by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.75. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAS. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.69.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

