BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,370,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.38% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $810,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 47.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of ABG opened at $222.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.13. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.47 and a 12-month high of $256.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $8.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.44 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 6.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.12 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

