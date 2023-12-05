BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,730,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,713,704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.35% of Equitable worth $807,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at about $553,559,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Equitable by 1,734.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,952,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573,857 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,795 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Equitable in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,237,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 345.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,691,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Equitable from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

EQH opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

