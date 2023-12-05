BlackRock Inc. Has $727.19 Million Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,355,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,335,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Genpact worth $727,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Genpact by 1.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd lifted its position in Genpact by 19.1% during the second quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 12,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the second quarter worth about $610,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the second quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 509.8% in the second quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 27,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on G shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Genpact Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE G opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 24.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

