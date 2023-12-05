BlackRock Inc. Has $775.25 Million Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,003,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,936 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.05% of nVent Electric worth $775,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 130.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,276,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $65,666,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,463,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,295,000 after acquiring an additional 453,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in nVent Electric by 40.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,411,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,598,000 after purchasing an additional 409,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on NVT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on nVent Electric from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Trading Up 0.7 %

NVT opened at $54.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.32. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $36.70 and a twelve month high of $58.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.97.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Featured Stories

