BlackRock Inc. Has $799.84 Million Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,968,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,180 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.61% of Royal Gold worth $799,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $239,552,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Royal Gold by 66.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,360 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth about $56,762,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 65.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 612,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,406,000 after purchasing an additional 242,641 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,022,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGLD opened at $121.04 on Tuesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.82 and a 1-year high of $147.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.88.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). Royal Gold had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $138.62 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Several research firms recently commented on RGLD. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.89.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

