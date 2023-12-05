BlackRock Inc. Has $822.88 Million Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,815,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 549,999 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.37% of W. R. Berkley worth $822,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $73.65 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.68. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.52%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

