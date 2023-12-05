BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,415,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.39% of Chemed worth $766,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Chemed by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $578.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $548.81 and a 200 day moving average of $534.73. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $481.99 and a 12-month high of $590.58.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.40. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $564.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chemed

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total transaction of $2,803,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,338,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total value of $2,803,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,338,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 3,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.32, for a total value of $2,236,224.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,275.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,736,950 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.