BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,803,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 184,562 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.36% of Bruker worth $798,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 29,298 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 8.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $66.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $84.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.71.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Bruker had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

