BlackRock Inc. Sells 3,235,503 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,290,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,235,503 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.91% of APA worth $829,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in APA by 9.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,784,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,934 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in APA by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,761,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,373,000 after buying an additional 443,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in APA by 7.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 3.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.59.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. APA’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on APA from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on APA from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.47.

Read Our Latest Report on APA

APA Company Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.