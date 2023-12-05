British & American (LON:BAF) Plans GBX 1.75 Dividend

British & American (LON:BAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

British & American Stock Performance

British & American stock opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.23) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £4.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.18. British & American has a 12 month low of GBX 12 ($0.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 35 ($0.44). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 16.78.

Get British & American alerts:

About British & American

(Get Free Report)

See Also

British & American Investment Trust plc is a publically owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets of United Kingdom. The firm invests predominantly in investment trusts. British & American Investment Trust plc was founded in 1947 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for British & American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British & American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.