C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, CEO David P. Bozeman purchased 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $149,818.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,971,457.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 3.0 %

CHRW opened at $85.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $78.69 and a one year high of $108.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.08%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

