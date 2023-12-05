Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,345 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Seagate Technology by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.35.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $4,890,942.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,009,156.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $151,058.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,204.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $4,890,942.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,156.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,871,053 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX opened at $78.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $79.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.43%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.