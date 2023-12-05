Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 8,843 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.51. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $39.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 29,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 648,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,463,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $5,422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,811,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,325,725.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 29,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,463,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,710,767 shares of company stock valued at $62,268,854. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on DKNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

