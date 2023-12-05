Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 9,629 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 81.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBS. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 20.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 20,762,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557,876 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 490.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,089,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,633 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 78.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,928,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,995 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3,529.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,758,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 20.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,308,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,875 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SBS stock opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

