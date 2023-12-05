Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 496.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

NXST opened at $148.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.74 and a 200-day moving average of $156.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.30 and a 1-year high of $217.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 8.51%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $74,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,753,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $74,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NXST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.50.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

