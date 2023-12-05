Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 4,033 HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 247.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 24.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 229.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 47.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in HealthEquity by 92.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $76,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,017.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $76,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,017.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $202,919.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,255.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,144 shares of company stock worth $4,622,991 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $69.06 on Tuesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $76.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.67 and a 200-day moving average of $66.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 460.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.89 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HQY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

HealthEquity Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

